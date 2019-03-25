We have lost the spirit of ubuntu in our communities

What has happened to healthy interaction between community members?

The spirit of ubuntu that used to guide people's morals and conduct has vanished. We are now blinded by greed, jealousy and selfishness.

It has now become impossible to leave our daughters with male neighbours because there is the possibility they might be raped.

Gone are the days when children respected all elders, even if they were not their biological parents.

Human trafficking has also taken its toll. Someone who used to be a caring neighbour is now a monster who sees the next person as a money-making scheme. The devil's agents are scattered everywhere, selling prayers in the name of Jesus Christ.

What happened to the nation that stood together to overthrow oppression? Are we that allergic to self-discipline and good conduct? Where did we go wrong?

Malphia Honwane

Gottenburg eManyeleti