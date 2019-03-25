ANC ruined SA with ineptitude

SA is now a rudderless ship with no firm hand on the tiller.

The captain, it seems, is nowhere to be seen - perhaps he's stoking coal into the stalled engine, but alas nothing can ignite it.

Three decades of maladministration, a devil-may-care attitude towards good governance, and politicians who are akin to the worst politicos of Latin America and darkest Africa

exude the worst that socialism

has spawned.

Near anarchy exists as the state has gravitated towards becoming a welfare nightmare, as the ideals of communism and the embracing of

"the state-will-provide" philosophy have been thrust upon millions who don't know better.

In 1994, a fully functioning state apparatus was handed over, with the necessary disciplines and people in place, ensuring good governance.

The shameful rot that was permitted to manifest itself over the past three decades, a rot which lies squarely at the feet of a psychotic government, whose hatred of whites was so intense that they dragged the country into the depths of hell, by taking away all

that which was good, and sidelining people who were great at their jobs.

The aftermath is painful to watch, like a child destroyed by heroin.

Eskom is proof of the ANC's ineptitude.

Peter Bachtis, by e-mail