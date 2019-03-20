Discipline at schools cannot be left to teachers alone

Since the beginning of the year news has been dominated by incidents of school violence. Schools have become dangerous places and no longer where young ones are sent to be moulded into responsible citizens.

What boggles the mind is that it is our teenage children who do these disgusting deeds, with no shame at all.

Discipline at our schools has gone to the dogs.

The task of discipline in our schools can't be left to teachers only.

What has happened to the adage that education is a societal concern?

I am not advocating for corporal punishment, but let the whole community stand up and support teachers in their struggle to mould our children.

Makgato Raletsatsi

Tzaneen