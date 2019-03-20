Corrupt ANC must be voted out

Whether you are reading a newspaper, listening to the radio or watching television, you are prone to be turned off by reports of corruption.

I can't help it but wish that the SA masses would open their eyes and see this unethical ANC for what it really is: the citadel of corruption par excellence! The party is beyond redemption.

Currently, the party is merely trying to salvage its tarnished image in order to get another mandate to continue looting state resources through corruption and nepotism. Giving the ANC an outright majority in the forthcoming elections is to be hoist with one's own petard.

Our people need to realise that if you only eat KFC, you'll never know how Nandos tastes like. In like manner, if you only vote corruption, you'll never know how good governance looks like.

Regrettably, at present, no party looks ready to take over the from this elite rogue agency called ANC.

In the light thereof, we must make sure that we bring about a coalition government.

We must not be taken in by the ANC's last-minute election gimmicks calculated to keep them in power. We must be willing to fight for genuine liberation and not just promises.

The ANC has proved its inability to deal with unemployment and corruption.

Make no mistake folks. The ANC has achieved its set objectives of creating a racial, sexist, undemocratic, corruption, poverty-stricken and unequal society.

It's painful that after 24 years our people are still languishing in a cesspool of poverty under a party that prides itself as the "liberation movement".

In the upcoming polls the ANC must be dealt a fatal blow. We must expose this shameful liberation fallacy.

Tshimangadzo Maseda

Tsakane