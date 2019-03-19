Christian believers should reject prosperity ministries

A rich young man went to Jesus and asked: "What must I do to receive eternal life?" Jesus looked at him with love and said: "You need only one thing. Go and sell all you have and give the money to the poor and you will have riches in heaven; then come and follow me." (Mark 10:21).

If you truly believe that a man-made bridge will take you across the river, you will confidently drive over as we frequently do.

Surely with the high levels of inequality and great poverty in SA, Jesus Christ would ask Christian believers to sell their luxury cars often parked at churches on Sundays and give the money to the poor.

And give away other properties if they've more than one. The prosperity ministries and corrupt churches we are hearing about of late are a delusion.

Jesus hates injustice and wrong-doing. Christians also should hate these practices. Faith without deed is dead!

Thami Zwane

Edenvale