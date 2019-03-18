No time to wait for handouts

A school teacher stood in front of his class holding a R50 note and asked her pupils: "Who wants this R50?"

The whole class raised their hands. One pupil stood up from the back of the class, walked straight to the teacher and accepted the R50 note as others looked on. He then went back to his seat R50 richer.

What does this teach us? That we live in a world of ambitious people who are good at identifying their needs and dreams but too lazy to explore them.

The pupil who rose from the seat at the back of the class is an example of the few go-getters who do not only raise their hands but act and work hard to realise their dreams.

South Africa is blessed with natural resources. We do not have to wait for opportunities to knock on our doors. We must work towards exploring opportunities and achieve success. Let us not raise our hands instead of collecting the R50 note.

Let us challenge ourselves and do something to earn a living. Life is not a playground but a battlefield for survival.

There is no opportunity that presents itself to people. We must work hard to attain success.

Malphia Honwane

Gottenburg eManyeleti