Intelligence need proper training

Ranjeni Munusamy must keep quiet if she does not know what the duty of intelligence is.

How can she be happy because during Nelson Mandela's era there was no minister of intelligence? Which country can Ranjeni point to and say "this country does not have an intelligence department". Probably Tata did not want it because it contributed a lot in his being in prison for many years. But Tata corrected his mistake and soon we had a minister of intelligence, Ronnie Kasrils.

Kasrils studied intelligence in Russia and underwent military training in the same country. He knew exactly what his duty was in this field. He did the job practically in the ANC when he was the head of intelligence.

He was not appointed like Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo were. Others were appointed by Zuma just because they passed matric and were Zulu-speaking like Msholozi.