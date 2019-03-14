Hijacking of paramedics evil work of selfish idiots

Paramedics's job description requires them to save lives yet we rob them of their vehicles at the most crucial times of need for urgent help.

The recent spate of the robberies of paramedics in and around Gauteng leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. We must condemn and reject with contempt it deserves. An ambulance was reportedly hijacked and later dumped at an isolated place in Johannesburg.

This is just the work of inconsiderate, selfish idiots who only think of themselves. This is shocking and very sad indeed. Must people die because of these thieves who put lives at risk, jeopardy and vulnerability?

I hope they are caught, so justice can prevail and they are put where they belong - in jail.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla

Halfway House