Critics seek to vilify Lekota as they want to make a saint of Ramaphosa

The furore generated by the accusations levelled by Mosiuoa Lekota against President Cyril Ramaphosa was to be expected as South Africans are desperate for Ramaphosa to be scandal-free.

Another disturbing inclination developing in our country is the ridicule and mocking of those with differing opinions. If a black person starts to be critical he is sidelined and insulted.

It is not for the media and the public to defend Ramaphosa but for him to do so. As far as I am concerned, Lekota did not conclude that the president was an apartheid spy but insinuated that this is possible.

Lekota went on to advise Ramaphosa to initiate an official inquiry on this matter. Only after the conclusion of this process and only if Ramaphosa were to be proven innocent should Lekota be ridiculed and castigated. But the saint called Ramaphosa saw it best to justify himself.

As citizens and the media let us learn to present facts and details not emotions and wishes. Even during the land discourse Lekota was labelled by mostly black people, a sellout and many other filthy things only because he held a different position.

The ANC must be trembling because Lekota will scupper their ship. The former defence minister is waiting patiently, like a lion or crocodile, to deliver a deadly blow.

Khotso Moleko