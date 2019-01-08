It is our duty to vote to ensure accountability

When I was growing up, I was told never to go out late at night because ghosts roamed about.

Now I know it was merely a deterrent against nightlife. And there are many myths in our lives.

It is said that politics are dirty. This is a myth aimed at instilling fear in people so that politicians can continue to loot public resources. Politics are about the public affairs of a country. Blacks were previously not allowed to take part in matters that involved them.

Since 1994, we have a right to hold public officials and political representatives accountable, to ensure openness and fairness, and to take part in elections by voting. Dereliction of these is not only abominable but suicidal. So, let's vote this year!

Thami Zwane

Edenvale