Post-1994 parties serve selfish leaders

The news that former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, pictured, has formed a political party - African Content Movement - can be simply described as a nightmare for South Africans.

As much as Section 19 of the Constitution enjoins Motsoeneng and others to form their own political parties and contest elections, I believe most people who are predominantly black are being taken for a ride by the many political party leaders. They have identified a gap in our society and they are exploiting it.

Many of these political parties formed after 1994 are platforms merely created to serve selfish and power-hungry black leaders. They include all Azapo and PAC detractors.

Their thinking makes logic. If they form their own personal political parties, they automatically become leaders, remain in control and are guaranteed that sought after one seat in parliament, annual salary of R1,328,728 and other benefits that come with the position.

It is so sad that our politics have been reduced to a money-making scheme and platform to reward some of the self-seeking black leaders of today.

I believe that over 85% of the current MPs, members of provincial legislatures and councillors are in it for the money. They do not serve the people.

Our politics will become much better the day politicians appreciate the fact that being elected as a public representative is a service to the people, not a favour to the leaders of political parties.

Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi

Azapo publicity committee