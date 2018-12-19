Don't box people, we all have much in common.

We are not defined by language. Language is a means of communication and most of us speak more than one language. When emigrating to another country, many people lose their mother tongue in one generation, without giving up their identity.

What may define us, is how we express ourselves in a language and what message we are conveying to people around us in that language.

We are not defined by colour.

It is merely a pigmentation and does not dictate our inner being or the colour of our blood.

What may define us, is whether we have "bad blood" in our veins and what human DNA we leave as a legacy to future generations.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag