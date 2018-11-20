Cyril Ramaphosa's jobs summit would bear fruit

Referring to a few weeks ago, did we not think that Cyril Ramaphosa's much-vaunted jobs summit was but a pipe dream and nothing more than the usual talk shop we are all used to?

We thought, "where were they going to find all those jobs to satisfy 27% of unemployed people"?

But the sly Ramaphosa was at work. He had to find personnel to assist with the administration of municipalities as well as the dysfunctional state-owned enterprises and state departments.

These will be needing technical, engineering and administrative strategies to be functional again as well as fixing Nomvula Mokonyane's rot at the Giyani water project which he visited about two weeks ago.

Theo Roelofsz, Marble Hall