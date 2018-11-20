ANC is digging its political grave

With shock and awe, the ANC is self-destructing. Its entire leadership has been compromised by men and women who betrayed trust, lied under oath, violated the constitution, misled parliament, sacrificed honesty, distorted the truth, unashamedly misled the nation and indulged in an orgy of acts that defy description.

These unforgivable acts of political lunacy will undoubtedly lead to certain defeat in 2019. The political seismic shock waves are being felt across the entire political landscape.

Is this a calculated risk to regain the moral high ground, or an act of desperation? Our national politics have moved beyond the bounds of extreme partisanship into the realm of political madness. Our leaders are in political denial, as the country is reduced to ashes.