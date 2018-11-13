SACP active in exposing looting

Recent revelations by City Press about the SA Communist Party (SACP) having received or benefited from the VBS looting spree is a clear sign the looters are very busy. Their main aim is to divert attention from the "Great Bank Heist" report to other issues while at the same time tarnishing the image of the SACP.

Remember it was the SACP which exposed what is now called state capture. It was this organisation through the Red October campaigns that vowed to root out corruption particularly in relation to corporate capture of the state, its institutions as well as senior public figures.

In response to this the looters, like they always do, are fighting back. They are not going down without a fight, including manufacturing lies that the SACP got money from VBS for its 14th national congress.

If this was true, why don't they reveal themselves and the so-called senior executive leaders.