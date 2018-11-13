Population explosion suffocates SA

Our government is in the habit of closing their eyes to matters of a challenging nature. One such issue is the uncontrolled movement of people into our country in general and into Gauteng in particular.

In 1994, our population was estimated at about 40-million. Fast forward to 2018, we are about 50-million people and multiplying at an alarming rate.

Extrapolate this growth we will be at a 100-million people in no time. Our existing infrastructure cannot cope and cannot grow fast enough to accommodate this growth.

Gauteng is bearing the biggest strain. Official response so far has been meek excuses for overcrowding crises at hospitals and schools. What seems to escape them is that the more they were to provide these facilities, the more people would be attracted to an already suffocating province.