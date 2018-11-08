Drug abuse in youth can destroy future of country
South Africa is confronted by the serious problem of drug abuse, with more than 60% of users being the youth. One just wonders what this country will be like in 20 years.
Many youth get trapped in drugs because of peer pressure, stress, anxiety and low self-esteem.
Apart from crime, violence and mental illnesses, drug use also accounts for direct deaths of its users.
The SA Medical Research Council says 11% of the population suffer from one form of addiction disorder or another. That figure is based on the rate of people who get hospitalised or institutionalised due to drug use.
Although I didn't like the legalisation of dagga for personal use by adults, as per the Constitutional Court ruling, I support the Rastafarians' use of dagga for their religious practices. As for others who need dagga use for medical purposes, the government must put down laws on how they can obtain the herb from pharmacies and clinics.
The fact is that dagga can harm the future of a country, especially when it causes the youth to drop out of school.
The 2017 report by the central drug authority shows that SA is rated in the top 10 in drug abuse.
We, however, still have a chance to get it right in the fight against drugs.
Police need the assistance of families and leaders of community and political organisations to win the battle against drug abuse among the youth.
Teboho Victor Hlongwane
by e-mail