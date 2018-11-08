Drug abuse in youth can destroy future of country.

South Africa is confronted by the serious problem of drug abuse, with more than 60% of users being the youth. One just wonders what this country will be like in 20 years.

Many youth get trapped in drugs because of peer pressure, stress, anxiety and low self-esteem.

Apart from crime, violence and mental illnesses, drug use also accounts for direct deaths of its users.

The SA Medical Research Council says 11% of the population suffer from one form of addiction disorder or another. That figure is based on the rate of people who get hospitalised or institutionalised due to drug use.