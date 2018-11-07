Sports will bring hope to the youth

Nelson Mandela once said sport is the game of lovers. And that it has the power to change the world, the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else does.

Madiba added that sport speaks to youth in a language they understand, and that "sports can create hope where there was once despair".

"It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination."

At grassroots level, sports cannot only nurture ordinary youth to become future stars but it can keep children away from mischief, and worse, drugs and gangsterism. Sports is an outlet that can help to revive community moral regeneration. Communities are riddled by many social ills such as crime, teenage pregnancies and youth unemployment. Many youths have shown the will to unlearn delinquent lifestyles but have cited lack of recreational facilities as a drawback and this is detrimental to their socially desirable personal development.