Westbury deserves praise for fighting against drugs and gangs in the area

I would like to applaud the community of Westbury for taking a stance I have always advocated. Now we all know they do not want drugs and gangs in their area.

It means the market created by the selfsame community will come to a halt, and the gangs will not gain any members from this community. We cannot allow a minority to terrorise the majority.

However, I do not agree with the methods used. I thought this was a war against gangs and drug lords, and now it has boiled over to race. As long as people still identify themselves as coloureds, and not as Khoi or San, we have a long way to go. People born in the US, who never set a foot in Africa, identify themselves as African-American.

You do not need the police. By your admission, the police have let you down. The days of the Group Areas Act are long gone.

Zakes Nakedi

Ennerdale