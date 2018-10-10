SACP Red October crusade must improve lives of poor

On Sunday October 7, the SACP launched its Red October campaign for the year 2018/2019 which, if implemented well, will address issues affecting our municipalities.

The campaign seeks to encourage local government deployees to work towards improving the quality of lives of the poor. We all know that most municipalities are distressed due to corruption and a lack of capacity, resulting in poor service delivery.

If this campaign is supported fully, it will improve most lives and expose these incompetent councillors.

Most councillors can't read nor write and don't consult their communities on service delivery issues.

It's about time we say "enough is enough" and take charge of our own destiny including voting out corrupt individuals at all levels of government.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein