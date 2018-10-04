Farm attacks not named correctly.

If we refer to farm attacks, how come we do not have "township attacks", "suburb attacks", "village attacks", "city attacks" and so on and so forth?

I will tell you why. Those who dominate the farming industry, white South Africans, are victims of crime happening there. Unlike farmworkers, farm owners happen to have money and valuables that criminals want.

The crime black farmers suffer, for similar reasons, goes unreported. Their experience does not fit a particular narrative. The narrative (of blacks forcing whites off their farms using violent crime) is not "crime on farms" but "farm attacks". This is what we are fed.

It is little wonder that US president Donald Trump feels the itch to shoot his mouth off all the way from the White House about what he conveniently calls "genocide in South Africa". Trump is not capable of working with facts; he thinks through the colour of his skin.