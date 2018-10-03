Congratulations to the experienced McCarthy
Let me take this opportunity to congratulate coach Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City for winning the lucrative MTN8 Cup in his second year as coach.
It didn't take him a thousand games to achieve that as suggested by some like Gavin Hunt. McCarthy would have loved to coach Orlando Pirates, but some believed he lacked experience; how wrong they were!
You don't say someone lacks experience when they have played at the highest level and won the European Champions League as McCarthy has done.
What a lesson. Enjoy it Benni.
Nathaniel Molokwane, Edenvale