Let the people, not judges, decide what's right or not.

Following the decisions of the constitutional court on abortion, homosexuality and lately, the legalisation of cannabis, I think it is very dangerous for a developing country like ours to be held by the throat through a legal document rather than the electorate.

It cannot be correct that important decisions about a country are decided and imposed by some educated constitutional judges without the consent of the millions of voters.

This constitution is not sacrosanct anymore because it is being amended every time a judge feels like doing so.

A referendum would be used to determine what the majority of people want before approving any decision that impacts on our society.

Khotso D Moleko,e-mail