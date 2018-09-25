Kelepa's success story must motivate all youths.

I am writing this letter in dedication to a friend who made it through all the odds. Bokang Kelepa, a mining engineer at Anglo American, shared his story which I think can be an inspiration to every young dreamer.

Kelepa was born in Mogwase township in North West. He had a very tough upbringing as he lost his parents when he was young. He was forced to look after his younger brother when he was still a boy.

He says he nearly gave up on his education but the passion to succeed spurred him on. Here he is today.

Today he is living his dream and even gives motivational speeches and life-coaching sessions to the youth in his community.