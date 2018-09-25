Cyril is putting SA on right path

One year ago we were struggling under a corrupt president and many were despondent. The nation held hands across all divides, resulting in a new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is well equipped to stop the wave of corruption and to redirect a huge ship.

Ramaphosa is doing precisely that in a focused manner despite opposition from those who benefited from the corruption and despite the desperate endeavours of Jacob Zuma to save his own skin.

For anyone interested, there is enough information available of what has been done already to end corruption, to take those responsible to task and to place our country on a healthy course again.

But no, many prefer to remain on the sidelines and to question and criticise all endeavours to correct the course as if "they" are the government and "we" are living in a different reality.