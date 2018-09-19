ANC advanced the Gupta script
The focus of the inquiry into state capture this week has been a reminder of two things we lost sight of in our state capture fatigue - the impact on the financial services sector, and the involvement of the ANC itself rather than purely by association with former president Jacob Zuma.
Not only did former Standard Bank chief compliance officer Ian Stinton testify to being called before an inter-ministerial committee, bank executives were called to answer at Luthuli House in a meeting with Gwede Mantashe, Jessie Duarte and Enoch Godongwana.
The bankers were faced with accusations of acting at the behest of "white monopoly capital". This is a reminder that the ANC not only bought into, but enthusiastically advanced the Bell Pottinger-crafted Gupta script.
It must have been satisfying to imagine the state capture focus would shift outside the party with the departure of Zuma. Even if individuals in the ANC would no doubt be implicated, the leadership may have thought that the tide of Ramaphoria would sail the organisation far from further scrutiny.
Thanks to Stinton, we've been reminded that the ANC is as sullied and embedded in the story of state capture just like its former president and top officials.
Meanwhile, Cyril Ramaphosa clings to his alibi - he knew nothing until the Gupta Leaks. He ought to explain how that could be so - under oath, in his capacity as leader of the ANC, before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Maletsatsi Moshoeshoe
Germiston, Ekurhuleni