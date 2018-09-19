ANC advanced the Gupta script.

The focus of the inquiry into state capture this week has been a reminder of two things we lost sight of in our state capture fatigue - the impact on the financial services sector, and the involvement of the ANC itself rather than purely by association with former president Jacob Zuma.

Not only did former Standard Bank chief compliance officer Ian Stinton testify to being called before an inter-ministerial committee, bank executives were called to answer at Luthuli House in a meeting with Gwede Mantashe, Jessie Duarte and Enoch Godongwana.

The bankers were faced with accusations of acting at the behest of "white monopoly capital". This is a reminder that the ANC not only bought into, but enthusiastically advanced the Bell Pottinger-crafted Gupta script.