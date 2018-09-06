Life under ANC is just unbearable

The age of self-interest and wealth destruction is upon us. Everywhere you look, people are struggling to survive. Food, transport, education, health and insurance costs keep on increasing while our government demands more taxes via value-added tax and personal income tax.

South Africans have their backs against the wall with a limping foot and missing arm. Then along comes a set of zombie state-owned enterprises, protected by the ANC government too proud to privatise these failing entities and too scared to confront unions who are bullying these entities into more wages and more bonuses while they commit treason, yes treason, in vandalising national key points.

The transport system is in a mess with taxis running riot, buses often on strike and trains being burnt. The government wage bill is out of hand, it keeps growing and the monster of the public sector will not rest until it has eaten the very heart out of SA.