Juju's dictatorship may implode EFF

Things are falling apart in the country's second-largest opposition party, Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters.

The centre is no longer holding, and the radical commander-in-chief Malema is battling with allegations of imposing his preferred leaders on conference delegates.

The EFF is undergoing its biggest democratic test as provincial structures hold elective conferences.

Provincial leaders are involved in nasty fights which is threatening to tear apart the party and damage its prospects in the 2019 national polls.

What's going on here, why would leaders of such a young upcoming party suddenly decide to engage in open warfare against each other, especially with so much at stake?

The unseemly spectacle that unfolded at the provincial people's assembly gathering in Midvaal is deeply worrying, with leaders in the party alleging that the vehicle carrying Malema was the source of gunshots that followed the meeting.