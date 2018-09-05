Guptas must grill state capture witnesses face to face, not via video link

Ajay Gupta recently said he wants to cross-examine state capture inquiry witnesses like Vytjie Mentor and Mcebisi Jonas. There's a catch though - he wants to do it via a video link.

It will be a sad day for SA if the commission's chairperson, Raymond Zondo, agrees to that nonsense. We want the Guptas here, all three of them. They are the engineers of state capture. This whole commission of inquiry revolves around them.

They came here and stole our tax money with the aid of unpatriotic South Africans. Our own people are suffering because the ANC has made Struggle credentials a must for anyone to benefit from government contracts.

It goes without saying that the Guptas clearly have none.