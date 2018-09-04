Rule of law must be respected

Separation of powers is a constitutional principle that limits powers from being vested in one person or institution.

It divides governmental authority into three branches - legislative, executive, and judiciary. The rule of law implies that every person is subject to the law, including people who are lawmakers, law enforcement officials and judges.

These principles were, however, violated by the same people who were at the forefront of "building" this country. There is no marked difference between apartheid and post-apartheid rule.

State capture did not start with the Guptas, it goes back to the apartheid period and is even continuing today, with revelations that some white supremacists have captured the judiciary. This is worse and more dangerous than what former president Jacob Zuma and the Guptas have done. But this does not in any way justify the actions of the Guptas.