Food fraud breaks consumer trust

Food fraud is on the rise and needs our urgent attention on all levels.

Food categories that are especially vulnerable to food fraud are fish, seafood, liquids, spices, fruits, vegetables and meat products.

Some may believe that food fraud is a victimless crime. This is not so.

First, what is at stake is the entire food economy. For any food business to grow and offer high-quality food products, it requires consumer trust. If trust is lost, then everything the industry is trying to accomplish will become more challenging. Why would consumers pay more for a product they deem fraudulent?

Most food companies are ethically sound, but you only need a few cases of food fraud to damage the reputation of an entire industry.