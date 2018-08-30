EFF is completely losing the plot

I certainly wish that the EFF has done a thorough calculation on its move to side with the ANC in metropolitan municipalities such as Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

The majority of EFF voters, who are middle-class in the metros, did not vote for the ANC simply because they wanted to "punish" the party.

So when did the EFF decide that the punishment of the ANC is over, without the electorate agreeing and deciding to stop the punishment?

The electorate did not vote for the ANC because they chose not to vote for the party, period. Now two years within the local government elections, the EFF chooses to return power into the hands of the ANC. If the EFF cared to listen to its voters' opinion, the party would have been told unequivocally that it must wait until the next local government elections in 2021 to side with the ANC.