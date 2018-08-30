EFF, ANC are after Tshwane coffers

The corruption-coalition of the ANC-EFF is laying siege to good governance, transparency and professional service delivery. Since 2016, when Solly Msimanga took over as DA mayor of Tshwane, the city has turned around a massive deficit.

It has uncovered reams of corrupt procurement contracts and brought them to an end. Service delivery has also been the city's priority. Msimanga sold off the mayoral house to build 40 low-cost houses. He gave 10 BMWs purchased for the city's executives to the anti-hijacking police unit.