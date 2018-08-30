EFF, ANC are after Tshwane coffers
The corruption-coalition of the ANC-EFF is laying siege to good governance, transparency and professional service delivery. Since 2016, when Solly Msimanga took over as DA mayor of Tshwane, the city has turned around a massive deficit.
It has uncovered reams of corrupt procurement contracts and brought them to an end. Service delivery has also been the city's priority. Msimanga sold off the mayoral house to build 40 low-cost houses. He gave 10 BMWs purchased for the city's executives to the anti-hijacking police unit.
The attempt to unseat this mayor is nothing but a strategic corrupt move to get into the city's funds. The city coffers offer easy and quick money to boost the ANC and EFF election campaigns.
It is interesting to see the ANC in bed with the EFF. The two have become vocal in attacking the DA-run metros. The electorate are not stupid. This move by the ANC-EFF corrupt coalition, led by the EFF, will come back to bite them, come election time.
Busisiwe Langa, Protea Glen