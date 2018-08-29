Basic needs of the people not met

It is a shame that millions can be spent on pointless projects with nothing to show while communities lack basic needs.

The roads are in a deplorable state. Councillors should be on top of their game. Street lighting has improved, but there is still a way to go. Garbage collection is still a struggle. When will South Africa get it together and meet the needs of the people?

Government should act fast to provide basic services to the people. Twenty-four years into democracy, the majority of South Africans are fast becoming intolerant with government for failing to provide them with services as guaranteed in the constitution. Public services need to be delivered with integrity, centered around citizens and responsive to their needs, particularly the needs of the most vulnerable. Politicians should take note of the decline in voter turnout and act diligently to reverse this trend.

Riyaad Dhai

Westville, Durban