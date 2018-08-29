ANC didnt disrupt Sobukwe funeral-PAC

A reader by the name of Sam Ditshego wrote to Sowetan on August 28, complaining about the ANC "messing up" the funeral of freedom fighter, Mama Veronica Sobukwe.

It is imperative to dismiss the baseless allegation as the writer takes advantage of the vulnerability of the PAC at this stage by presenting himself as its ambassador or spokesperson. Ditshego did not even attend the funeral.

I was personally involved in approaching the Presidency and the following day we were obliged when the office confirmed that Mama Sobukwe would be afforded a special funeral. The Presidency tasked the Eastern Cape and Gauteng provincial governments to work with Sobukwe family, PAC and the Robert Sobukwe Trust. The ANC was never part of the planning of the funeral at all. They never even sent a speaker to the memorial service, while Cosatu attended - that we can confirm.

Ditshego wants to justify the despicable behaviour portrayed by his cohorts during the funeral of the stalwart. He complains that President Ramaphosa visited Winnie Mandela; it's true, but Ramaphosa did that in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Mama Sobukwe was a PAC member, we can, therefore, complain to the PAC president if he never visited her.