Only elected political representatives should get paid

The political, administrative, judicial and administrative status of SA is that of a constitutional democracy.

Officially, the interests of the people of this country - all the people - are to be dealt with and served by elected representatives at national, provincial, regional and local level.

These elected representatives are remunerated [handsomely] by the taxpayer, whether they do their job well or badly. Their task is not only to participate in debates in parliament and various municipalities.

I am not aware if the constitution provides for official taxpayer remuneration for non-elected, traditional, tribal or voluntary representatives, in spite of the political manoeuvrings by former political leaders. However, they have the right to be available for election to any of the aforementioned bodies provided for in the constitution in the interests of the people.

VA Volker

Pietermaritzburg