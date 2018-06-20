Gauteng ANC must fight for unity
I really hope and pray that what we are witnessing in our politically stable province of Gauteng is just like a flu bug that will soon fade away.
Surely if the two ANC factions maintain strained relations, it will harm the the party big time, and may advance the chances of a split that would lead to the formation of a new political party.
ANC unity in Gauteng has managed to keep the organisation intact despite weathering the storms of the previous trying times.
The last battle to be waged in Gauteng was between Paul Mashatile and Nomvula Mokonyane. Since then, we've had a stable political environment.
I pray for peace and stability in the run up to the regional and provincial ANC conferences.
I urge comrades to find a middle ground to avoid serious contestation, since that will have negative consequences moving forward.
Gauteng premier David Makhura's supporters should engage with other groupings and reach a compromise prior to the conference.
The second layer of leadership should be taken into consideration when actual lobbying commences.
Pensioners should be retired to give way for capable and deserving young individuals to assume positions of power.
All known corrupt comrades must be rejected at regional and provincial conferences to usher in a clean, youthful government in our province.
Moses Zola Manake
Roodekrans