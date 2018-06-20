Gauteng ANC must fight for unity

I really hope and pray that what we are witnessing in our politically stable province of Gauteng is just like a flu bug that will soon fade away.

Surely if the two ANC factions maintain strained relations, it will harm the the party big time, and may advance the chances of a split that would lead to the formation of a new political party.

ANC unity in Gauteng has managed to keep the organisation intact despite weathering the storms of the previous trying times.

The last battle to be waged in Gauteng was between Paul Mashatile and Nomvula Mokonyane. Since then, we've had a stable political environment.

I pray for peace and stability in the run up to the regional and provincial ANC conferences.