US must reconsider planned move to leave UN body

There are rumblings that the US is going to leave the UN Human Rights Commission. There has been a lot of "the boy who called wolf", a lot of blustering and little action.

The imminent departure is about "chronic anti-Israel bias" which seems an exaggeration. Surely the UN represents all views and it would be unlikely to "team up" against one member given they rarely seem to be able to agree on anything or achieve much.

There are too many differences, hidden agendas and backroom deals involved to be able to see the truth in these complex concerns.

Rather than leaving the team it is time for the US to step up and provide some leadership.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia