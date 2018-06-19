Let us all share in SA's wealth

Judging from the reaction so far, there is general satisfaction among key stakeholders about the draft Mining Charter published by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe last week.

There seems to be consensus that the document goes a long way in bringing about certainty and stability in a sector that was thrown into havoc largely due to the controversial Gupta family's control over former president Jacob Zuma and his then minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Although it is a sector in decline, mining remains important to South Africa's economic prosperity. It contributes about 7.9% to gross domestic product and still employs over 460000 people.

The country is blessed with 53 different minerals, making it one of the most important exporters of precious metals in the world.

It is therefore crucial that the policies adopted will keep South Africa competitive while also ensuring the sector is accessible to the previously disadvantaged.