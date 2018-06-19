Land reform fails without support

Land has no economic value to the beneficiaries without the requisite support. Without post-settlement support, land reform programmes will not yield any sustainable development nor improve the quality of life of rural people.

Hence, the objectives of land reform are quite clear in that they are intended to address the need for land by the previously disadvantaged. This will eradicate poverty and promote economic development as well as improving the quality of life for all.

It should be known that new landowners or land reform beneficiaries are not financially stable and they lack resources to turn their farms into commercially viable farms that are able to solidify food security and liberalise the markets.

This will eradicate the currently monopolised markets, thereby improving the livelihoods of rural communities.