Criminals and violent individuals are not proper role models for our kids

In our communities we tend to advocate and encourage stupidity and ignorance. And, that is what is hampering development and improvement and togetherness.

People in our communities are not getting along, simply because someone is considered to be smart and optimistic about life and the future.

And that is a licence for the ignorant and conservatives to start hating and bad-mouthing others.

However, this idiosyncrasy is perpetuated by young people themselves, who are expected to be against this kind of trend which is anti-development. Young people in our communities and townships tend to seek role models in notorious criminals.