Letters

Filthy 25 years of looting shame

By Reader letter - 18 June 2018 - 12:18
FILE PICTURE: A worker passes hundreds of South African flags lining routes in and out of Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International airport
FILE PICTURE: A worker passes hundreds of South African flags lining routes in and out of Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International airport
Image: Halden Krog

During the past 25 years, South Africa has witnessed endemic corruption, that has cost our poverty-stricken nation more than one trillion rand. It has enmired and enmeshed our hard won democracy in a solid vice grip that may take another 25 years to untangle.

Greed that defies logic and description has enveloped the land on a monumental scale. We must as a matter of urgency, ruthlessly tackle this contagious scourge before it decimates what's left of our country.

The wealth of both the corruptor and the corruptee is already obscenely vast. Most of this vile loot has already left the country and may have found its way into safe havens across the world.

First public hearings into state capture by August

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture plans to have its first public hearings in August.
News
24 days ago

These predators are in fact perpetual motion machines designed to endlessly extract wealth and leave the masses destitute.

These money gobbling pirates cloak themselves in garments of respectability, are insatiable in their quest to annex a nations wealth. Exposing them would mean revealing the origins of the sources of their ill-gotten fortune and the grotesque scale on which they contrive to amass them with active collaboration of those in the corridors of power. Why have we remained silent and inactive over the two decades?

The stolen money was enough to feed every child, heal every sick person, house the homeless and educate every child. The greed will result in an uprising that will devour the nation.

Farouk Araie

Benoni

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
Psychic cat picks winner of World Cup opener
X