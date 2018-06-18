Filthy 25 years of looting shame

During the past 25 years, South Africa has witnessed endemic corruption, that has cost our poverty-stricken nation more than one trillion rand. It has enmired and enmeshed our hard won democracy in a solid vice grip that may take another 25 years to untangle.

Greed that defies logic and description has enveloped the land on a monumental scale. We must as a matter of urgency, ruthlessly tackle this contagious scourge before it decimates what's left of our country.

The wealth of both the corruptor and the corruptee is already obscenely vast. Most of this vile loot has already left the country and may have found its way into safe havens across the world.