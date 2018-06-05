Cyril strikes right note with Samas

The noise made by certain quarters over President Cyril Ramaphosa's attendance of the South African Music Awards (Samas) spectacle at the weekend at Sun City is baffling.

Detractors have lashed the president for gracing what they see as a frivolous exercise. This view trivialises the important role music, art and culture play in social cohesion.

Musicians have always been at the forefront of the Struggle. Miriam Makeba galvanised the anti-apartheid movement with her hauntingly beautiful, sometimes mournful tunes, much like Aretha Franklin was one of the torchbearers in the Civil Rights Movement of 1960s America.

The Struggle was fuelled by a lot of singing, in fact even post-1994, political rallies and government celebrations are always headlined by music acts who have the power of pulling in the crowds.

Even Ramaphosa's predecessor, the singing Baba from Nkandla of uMshini Wam' fame, was quite a socialite, never to be missed at the annual Durban July, mingling with musicians and TV stars.

Apart from the fact that no one sector can claim to own the president and have his ear, criticising his presence at the Samas belittles the men and women who toil for endless hours to give us soundtracks of our time.