Letters

Blacks must fight together against poverty mentality

By Reader Letter - 05 June 2018 - 08:28
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Poverty mentality is a chronic disease that must be defeated as it makes our lives miserable.

It's unfortunate that we seem to just easily give in to poverty and embrace it as a normal pattern of our lives. Do blacks have to go through poverty to be classified as black enough?

There's nothing glamorous about poverty and our mindsets have to change. We must focus on tackling our challenges and defeating poverty.

Ghanaians dream of migrating despite economic optimism

Ernest Owusu wants to get his hands dirty. “I have nothing to work on,” the Ghanaian mechanic complains, looking around at his roadside garage which ...
News
1 day ago

The question: how poor people can overcome their situation is valid, but there's an answer. Firstly, people must start believing in their power to change their circumstances. Secondly, people must organise themselves into working together. South Africa is a land of endless opportunities.

At the end, you reap what you sow.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla

Halfway House

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Explainer: Why the High Court in Bloemfontein freed the Guptas' assets
X