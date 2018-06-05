Blacks must fight together against poverty mentality
Poverty mentality is a chronic disease that must be defeated as it makes our lives miserable.
It's unfortunate that we seem to just easily give in to poverty and embrace it as a normal pattern of our lives. Do blacks have to go through poverty to be classified as black enough?
There's nothing glamorous about poverty and our mindsets have to change. We must focus on tackling our challenges and defeating poverty.
The question: how poor people can overcome their situation is valid, but there's an answer. Firstly, people must start believing in their power to change their circumstances. Secondly, people must organise themselves into working together. South Africa is a land of endless opportunities.
At the end, you reap what you sow.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
Halfway House