United we can defeat criminals

For those of us affected by crime, we are the first line of defence and response. A change in community networking, social and sporting activities and a strong communication approach can enhance the initiatives by police to create a safer environment.

Police must also step up their policing activities in communities to include more updated ways of getting the public involved in fighting crime.

Hosting more public meetings in communities, which will involve nongovernmental organisations, religious organisations, community-based groups and relevant government agencies can have a positive impact.

Social media and information technology is being used increasingly by various agencies to strengthen the relationships with communities and to communicate with the public for the purposes of investigations.