Cyril's calm demeanour paying off

As we mark 100 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa came into office, one thing is becoming clear: He may take an unnecessarily long time to get things done, but when he does, he does so decisively.

There have been many instances over the past 100 days or so when the nation expressed frustration with the new president's style of leadership, especially with regard to his apparent hesitation when it comes to axing those accused of corruption, misconduct or incompetence in government.

Yet, when we look at his record so far, Ramaphosa has gotten rid of more wayward public representatives and civil servants from top jobs in his first 100 days in office than any of his predecessors over the same period.

The latest to go has been the poster boy of all that has been wrong with ANC-led provincial governments, North West's Supra Mahumapelo. The self-styled Black Jesus finally announced yesterday that he was taking "early retirement".