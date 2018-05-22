Remembering MK cadre Motlalekhotso Sello

Remembering Motlalekhotso Sello, who died this day 32 years ago on 21 May 1986 in a shootout at a police roadblock between Makgobistat and Mahikeng not far from the Botswana border.

Sometime towards the end of the third month of my detention in John Vorster Square in 1986, Kaptein Van Niekerk came barging into my brightly lit cell late one night and threw a number of enlarged black and white photographs on the floor next to where I was lying on the hard mat trying once more to get some sleep, and with a smirk on his face he said, ‘You see what we do to your terrorist friends’.

The photos were of three dead bodies lying strewn on the ground at the side of a road. A photo he then shoved in my face was a close up of one of the dead and it looked like half the face had been shot off, but it did bear a resemblance to someone I knew by the name of Sello. I tried not to show any reaction and denied recognising the person but instinctive reactions of revulsion are virtually impossible to conceal.

Motlalekhotso Sello was part of the MK unit based in Lesotho that I had been working with over the past three years, and on my regular visits to Maseru for debriefings and further instruction every two or three months I got to know him a bit, even though as a rule we did not speak about our pasts. We were aiming to build up an underground presence in the Mount Fletcher district of what was then called Transkei and Motlalekhotso was the second trained MK soldier preparing to infiltrate into the region. He was an astute young man as he always gave me the impression that he was originally from Cape Town. It was only years later after my release from prison that I learned that he was actually from Mangolong village not far from where I was based at the time in Mehloloaneng.