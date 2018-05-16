Defiant Israeli state is flouting international law

This isn't the first time Israel has viciously treated Palestinians; it has been a common occurrence for about 50 years.

These casualties include children, journalists, people praying, medics assisting the wounded, and people running away and being shot.

The ongoing treatment of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state is discriminatory and replete with breaches of international law.

These are the views of such respected observers as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Jewish Voice for Peace, to name a few.

Since 1948, the Palestinians have been told they are the aggressors and terrorists, and those who dispossessed them, the innocent victims.

Naazneen Motala

Sherwood, Durban