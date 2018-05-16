Letters

Defiant Israeli state is flouting international law

By Reader Letter - 16 May 2018 - 14:48
Israel Flag
Israel Flag

This isn't the first time Israel has viciously treated Palestinians; it has been a common occurrence for about 50 years.

These casualties include children, journalists, people praying, medics assisting the wounded, and people running away and being shot.

The ongoing treatment of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state is discriminatory and replete with breaches of international law.

These are the views of such respected observers as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Jewish Voice for Peace, to name a few.

Since 1948, the Palestinians have been told they are the aggressors and terrorists, and those who dispossessed them, the innocent victims.

Naazneen Motala

Sherwood, Durban

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Loud cheers as Barca lands in Mzansi
What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
X