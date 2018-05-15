KZN mosque attack a result of hatred preached daily

The brutal and deadly mosque attack in Verulam, KZN, must be severely condemned by all who seek peace and tranquillity on this war-torn planet.

When carnage becomes a spectator sport, the media becomes the decisive theatre of operations. Intolerance has pitched the entire world into a vortex of unprecedented selective slaughter. Bloody images have become a feature of this grotesque turn in world history.

These insane events are choreographed to send a chill down the spine of the world.

The horrors of internecine conflicts and unconventional warfare often go undocumented, sanitised out of reality and glossed over in news accounts that focus on casualties.

As the rhythm of war intensifies, and the drums of war beat out louder, there are those who continue to stoke the fires of hatred, as innocent souls are disfigured, incinerated by the fires of global intolerance.