KZN mosque attack a result of hatred preached daily
The brutal and deadly mosque attack in Verulam, KZN, must be severely condemned by all who seek peace and tranquillity on this war-torn planet.
When carnage becomes a spectator sport, the media becomes the decisive theatre of operations. Intolerance has pitched the entire world into a vortex of unprecedented selective slaughter. Bloody images have become a feature of this grotesque turn in world history.
These insane events are choreographed to send a chill down the spine of the world.
The horrors of internecine conflicts and unconventional warfare often go undocumented, sanitised out of reality and glossed over in news accounts that focus on casualties.
As the rhythm of war intensifies, and the drums of war beat out louder, there are those who continue to stoke the fires of hatred, as innocent souls are disfigured, incinerated by the fires of global intolerance.
The polarisation of beliefs is so complete that all sides believe that it is impossible to live together peacefully. Many astute observers of global politics persuasively blame the West, for the gradual erosion of trust among the combatants of global conflicts.
The West's intervention stands testament to the follies of military collusion, which ruptures diplomacy, distorts historical trajectories and forces violent formation from societies that would otherwise have taken different paths.
Across the world rabid politicians are shrinking the scope for moderate voices. Religion has become the epicentre of many ferocious wars. According to reliable statistics, 24 countries are involved in wars with a religious dimension.
It is our sacred duty to resist ideologies that preach hatred and distrust or else we will be on the path to obliteration.
The present constellation of global events will surely lead us to Armageddon and the certainty that mankind will cease to exist.
Farouk Araie
Actonville, Benoni