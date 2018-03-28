Stop looking down on other people's religions.

It seems to be a trend in South Africa for some individuals to criticise other people's religious beliefs.

The SA constitution allows everyone to choose and practise whatever they believe in without fear of criticism or victimisation.

Making oneself look good by criticising other religions is pointless.

The best is to stick by what one thinks is spiritually beneficial for them, rather than bad-mouthing others.

One must never think of their religion as superior because there is no verified religion, they are not based on any facts.

So, by leaving others in peace to freely embrace their own religions, we could have a better world to live in.

Meshack Mathe

Mtititi, Lombard